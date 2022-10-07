Samsung Launches Galaxy A04s With 50MP Triple Camera

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 6: Samsung expanded its popular Galaxy A series with Galaxy A04s, powered by Octa-core Exynos 850 processor. Galaxy A04s sports a 6.5” HD+ Infinity-V display with a super smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Galaxy A04s is secured by Samsung Knox with a side fingerprint scanner and comes with 64GB inbuilt storage that supports expansion up to 1TB via microSD card.

Available in three eye-catching colors – Black, Copper, and Green – Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 for a 4GB + 64GB variant. Galaxy A04s is available across retail stores, Samsung.com, and leading online portals. As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 1000 on SBI Bank Credit Card, One card, and Slice transactions. Alternately, consumers can also avail of attractive cashback offers up to Rs 1000 on leading NBFCs, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A04s to Rs 12499.