Shyam Steel Launches New TVC Campaign Featuring Sonu Sood

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 13: Shyam Steel launched their new TVC campaign featuring Sonu Sood under its ‘Maksad toh India ko Banana Hai’ campaign. The campaign aims to send across the brand message that Shyam Steel will assist people in achieving their dream as steel is just an offering, but the idea is to build the nation. The TVC campaign has been created by Mogae Media and is directed by Vaibhav Misra.

Through this TVC, Shyam Steel represents the strength, flexibility, and faith of the masses with the thought that steel is just an offering but building the nation is the larger goal. Achieving one’s dream epitomises perseverance, strength, and determination, which are also affiliated with Shyam Steel’s core brand philosophy. The TVC reflects on this thought process that when your dream home is built with Shyam Steel Flexi-strong TMT rebars they represent a correct balance of strength and flexibility.

Speaking at the TVC campaign launch, Lalit Beriwala, director, Shyam Steel said, “The campaign narrative embodies the principle of what Shyam Steel stands for as a brand. We at Shyam Steel aim to build the nation by assisting people in building their dreams. The TVC reflects the brand’s thoughts in connection with Sonu’s exemplary work in assisting people to achieve their dreams. Through this campaign, we are looking to establish a deeper connection with our target audience.”

On associating with Shyam Steel on the TVC, Sonu Sood said, “It was a wonderful experience working with Shyam Steel. Through this TVC we look forward to inspiring people to pursue their dreams and also establish the brand to connect with the audience.”

“With Shyam Steel Flexi Strong TMT bars TVC, we’ve tried to ignite the dreams of millions of youth in this country. The youth of today is well prepared to reach the pinnacle of success in the new India. And rest of the glory was added by the exceptionally polished actor and a great human being – Sonu Sood,” added Harish Arora, creative director, Mogaé Media said