Tuesday, August 12, 2025
Demonstrations not to derail govt campaign: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

‘Only ‘miya-muslim’ encroachers targeted during eviction drive’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 11: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday dismissed allegations that the state’s ongoing eviction drives are aimed at minority-dominated areas, asserting they specifically target ‘Miya-Muslims’ who have illegally occupied forest and reserved lands.

Speaking to reporters here in Chirang, Sarma said the operations are confined to encroachments on forest areas, village grazing reserves (VGR), and professional grazing reserves (PGR) by members of the community.

The term ‘Miya’, often used pejoratively, refers to Bengali-speaking Muslims in Assam, many of whom are perceived by other groups as Bangladeshi immigrants.

 “Eviction is not in minority areas. It is for ‘Miya-Muslims’ who have encroached on forest or reserved land,” Sarma said, adding that tribal groups like the Bodo or Mising may be eligible for land rights (‘patta’), while non-tribals cannot claim forest land.

He claimed that ‘Miya-Muslims’ already occupy vast stretches of the riverine ‘chars’ and warned against their migration into districts like Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat.

 “Where will Assamese people stay?” he asked.

On protests by the All Assam Minority Students’ Union (AAMSU) in Dhubri, Sarma warned that demonstrations would not derail the campaign.

“If AAMSU creates more noise, more evictions will be carried out,” he said.

Rejecting speculation that cleared land in Golaghat and Karbi Anglong would be handed to industrial conglomerates, the chief minister said the reclaimed areas are being used for plantations, while adding that companies like Adani and Ambani are welcome if they invest in the region.

Sarma vowed the eviction drives would continue until all encroachments are removed, claiming that of the 29 lakh bighas under encroachment, 1.29 lakh bighas have been cleared in the last four years.

