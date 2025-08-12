Parliament approves bill aimed at ensuring safety, security of ships

NEW DELHI, Aug 11: Parliament on Monday approved a bill aimed at increasing India’s bankability in maritime sector besides ensuring safety and security of ships with minimal disruptions.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, while replying to the debate on ‘The Merchant Shipping Bill, 2025’, said the key focus of the bill is enablement of increasing India’s bankability in the maritime sector.

The Bill was passed with a voice vote, amid a walkout by the Opposition that was protesting in the House and demanding a discussion on the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The Lok Sabha had passed the legislation on August 6.

The legislation seeks to expand the eligibility criteria for ownership of merchant shipping vessels and provide for investigation and enquiries on marine casualties among others.

Earlier, Opposition members protested the taking up of the bill and demanded that the SIR issue be discussed.

Amid the din caused by Opposition members, the Rajya Sabha also saw a brief adjournment for a few minutes when the bill was taken up for consideration and passage.

When the House assembled at 3 pm, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of alleged “vote theft” and their protest march in the House, but Surendra Singh Nagar, who was in the chair, did not allow him to raise the issue.

Leader of the House J P Nadda said the subject being raised by the Leader of Opposition was irrelevant.

“A discussion is going on the bill. The minister is responding. I feel there is no point of order on this. The subject being raised by the Leader of Opposition is irrelevant at this time,” Nadda said.

Speaking on the bill, Sonowal said India has emerged as one of the largest suppliers of seafarers and that the Merchant Shipping Act 1958 — which presently governs merchant shipping in India — “is outdated”.

“The Act is a bulky and fragmented legislation containing 561 sections. As a result of various amendments carried out from time to time, the Act is no longer adequate to realise our developmental vision and address the contemporary challenges of the maritime sector,” he said.

Sonowal said “enablement of increasing India’s bankability in the maritime sector is the core focus of this bill”.

He said the welfare, well-being of seafarers and the safety and security of ship with minimal disruptions of the marine environment are the prominent areas in the regulatory framework for the maritime sector.

“The bill puts greater focus on ensuring safety in navigation and safety of life, protection of marine environment, emergency preparedness and response to marine incidents,” the minister said and put up the bill for passage.

Speaking on the bill, Gola Baburao (YSRCP) said the efficient cargo handling and management of foreign going ships require skilled personnel. He said these vessels must adhere to international standards maritime laws.

Baburao spoke about different issues related to the Indian maritime sector amid continuous noisy protests by Opposition members and extended support for its passage.

Meanwhile, miffed over denial of opportunity to have discussion on various issues raised by them, Opposition members walked out of the House.

Nadda strongly condemned the Opposition members’ conduct in the House and said it was reprehensible. He also slammed the Opposition for creating “anarchism” and “obstructionism” through their repeated protests.

“I want to make it clear to the House, and through the House to the country, that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been ready to discuss every issue in a democratic way in this House,” he said.

Nadda said when the Rajya Sabha had met on July 21, he had said that the government is ready to discuss every single detail on Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack and “we did discuss it”.

He said the Opposition was unable to answer in that discussion and how the government put all the issues before the country.

“Our endeavour has always been to run this House in a democratic manner and at the same time discuss important issues. Today, I am sad to put it on record that those who were champions of Manipur, when the Manipur bill was being discussed, not only obstructed it but also voted against it,” Nadda said, referring to the passage of two bills related to the strife-torn northeastern state in the Upper House.

“What they (Opposition) mean is that listen to them otherwise obstruction. This is not democracy. This is anarchism and this is obstructionism,” Nadda said.

He added that the government was ready to discuss everything and that it “will not tolerate obstructionism and anarchism”. (PTI)