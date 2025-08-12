26.6 C
40 suspected illegal migrants detained in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 11: An ASTC bus carrying about 40 persons, suspected to be illegal Bangladeshi migrants reportedly coming from lower Assam and going to Majuli, was today found by local people on the Pulibor outskirts here, who informed the police.

Sources stated that an ASTC bus with passengers was found parked at the Dekagaon area of NH 715, formerly NH 37, by local people. When they enquired, they found that the bus had stopped to carry out a repair for a tyre puncture and the persons, who could not properly speak Assamese, said that they were coming from Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district.

As members of several social and regional organisations working for the interests of indigenous people arrived and asked the bus passengers about their destination, they said that they were on their way to Majuli to be engaged in construction works. The local people and organisation members, suspecting them to be Bangladeshi migrants as they could not speak Assamese properly and purportedly found their documents to be questionable, informed the police.

Police came to the spot and took away the bus along with the people.

