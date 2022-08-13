Surya cement joins ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 12: Surya Cement rolled out the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ celebration campaign in Assam on Thursday. As part of the celebration campaign, Surya Cement will distribute 100 Indian national flags among the households of Sarutari and Marogdula villages in the Kamrup Metro district and also adorn the homes and outlets of Surya Cement’s dealers and distributors with the Indian national flag. The campaign will cover more than 300 homes and business establishments in Assam.

Further, a free health check-up and awareness camp are also being organised on August 12 in Surya Cement factory premises at 14th Mile, Sonapur, Kamrup Metro in association with Employee State Insurance Scheme, Assam for the communities in the vicinity of their factory and employees along with their families to promote healthy living across communities.

“This occasion we believe will instill a feeling of patriotism in the hearts of people and reminisce the contribution of those who tirelessly worked for building the nation,” said Madhur Agarwalla, managing director, Purbanchal Cements Ltd.