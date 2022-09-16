Tata 1mg ‘Grand Saving Days’ to begin from today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 15: Tata 1mg announced its much-awaited biggest sale event, Grand Saving Days (GSD), from Friday and will continue till September 20 next. The five-day biannual sale will offer the best and most exclusive healthcare offers across all brands and categories to customers, including medicines, health products, lab tests, and e-consultations.

ays sale will showcase the range and depth of health and wellness products and services on the Tata 1mg platform for the evolved Indian consumer who seeks an integrated healthcare experience. From fitness enthusiasts and health & wellness seekers to prescription medicine users and caregivers, there will be exciting deals for every segment of buyers on over 2 lakh medicine and health brands, health checkups and lab tests, and doctor consultations. Tata 1mg has also partnered with Centrum, a leading global multivitamin brand, for their India launch this month.

Further, Tata 1mg Care Plan subscribers will enjoy exclusive access to the Grand Saving Days exclusively from a day before the sale goes live for everyone else.

Prateek Verma, business head – ePharmacy, Tata 1mg said, “The Grand Saving Days Sale is being held bi-annually every February and September for the last three years. It has grown year on year to become India’s biggest health and wellness sale, with lakhs of people flocking to our platform from all over the country to grab attractive deals. The sale is an opportunity for us to invite our customers to experience the convenience of digital delivery of healthcare services. Customers can seamlessly order medicines or lab tests through the platform or a phone call, enjoy superfast deliveries, and order medicines or lab tests anytime from anywhere for their loved ones.”