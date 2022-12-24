The Body Shop’s Is Back With 3 New Limited-Edition Ranges

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 22: The Body Shop, a Britain-based international personal care brand has kept up its tradition for Christmas with the launching of a range of gift sets – from hand cream to shower gel and face masks to lip balm, in 3 limited-edition ranges Wild Pine, Passionfruit, and Spiced Orange.

This year’s special festive scents are Oranges, Stockings Spiced Orange and Pine and Divine Wild Pine enriched with moisturising properties, scents of juicy orange, and hints of mint and sandalwood. The 3 new ranges contain multiple products such as hand balms, shower gels, body butter, body yogurt, body scrub, and body lotion-to-oils. Besides the limited-edition products, The Body Shop’s Christmas collection also includes its Avocado, Shea, and Edelweiss ranges designed to give you the ultimate self-care experience.

Each range also has combos and gift sets that are perfect for festive gifting to bring Christmas cheer to your friends and family. Underlining its commitment to give back to society through its Community Fair Trade program, The Body Shop’s bespoke initiative will allow its small-hold producers to gain market access and invest in socially and environmentally beneficial projects. So, each time a purchase is made, you support communities worldwide, and with gift sets for all budgets, there’s no reason to think twice.