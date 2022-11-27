Aroma Magic India Launches The Neem & Tea Tree Range

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 26: Blossom Kochhar Aroma Magic announced the launch of Neem and Tea Tree range recently. The range has six products and contains Neem and Tea Tree which are rich in antioxidants and have anti-inflammatory properties to make the skin healthier and glowing. This range also contains Vitamin C and minerals with strong antimicrobial compounds and properties which can benefit the skin in numerous ways.

“This entire range is powered by niacinamide and is based on aromatherapy and ayurveda to provide you with the maximum benefits. I really look forward to seeing how magical these products can be for each one of you,” says Dr. Blossom Kochhar, pioneer aromatherapist, chairperson Blossom Kochhar Group of Companies.

The Neem and Tea Tree Anti Pimple Gel powered by Niacinamide, anti-pimple gel helps to control pimples and acne.

The Neem and Tea Tree Bodywash has the powerful ingredient Niacinamide. Derived from sustainable sources containing extracts of Neem oil and Aloe Vera that washes off harmful bacteria through its antimicrobial properties.

The Neem and Tea Tree Face Pack, this natural face pack is derived from sustainable sources containing extracts of Aloe Vera ,Neem oil and Tea Tree oil that aids in preventing pimples and acne. The product is a blend of Aloe Vera, Grape seed oil and Neem oil that helps to reduce inflammation while keeping the skin healthy.

The Neem and Tea Tree Face Wash is derived from sustainable sources containing extracts of Neem oil and Aloe Vera that provides a deep cleanse and leaves you with a bright and glowing skin. The face wash gel is infused with Tea Tree oil that helps to control pimples and acne, prevent blackheads and soothes skin irritation.

The Neem and Tea Tree Foaming Face Wash is derived from sustainable sources containing extracts of Neem oil and Aloe vera that washes off harmful bacteria.

The Neem and Tea Tree Toner balances pH and minimizes pores. The product is a blend of Neem and essential oils of Tea tree, Neroli and Rosehip that have antibacterial properties, and help to unclog and tighten pores.ax