Truecaller Announces Launch Of Open Doors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: Truecaller launched a brand-new app for safe, secure, and private audio conversations called Open Doors. Notably, it will be completely free to use and available globally on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store.

Nami Zarringhalam, co-founder of True Software Scandinavia AB, commented, “Thanks to Truecaller being 13 years in the business, we’ve spent a great deal of time learning about how people communicate. Our new app Open Doors was born out of a simple question – how can we help people make new connections without being intrusive? And this is what we want to do: to bridge the world using the most natural form of communication, our voices.”