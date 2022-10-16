Truecaller Reaffirms Commitment To Protect India

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 15: Truecaller launched a new campaign depicting the true essence of India and its people. With two names and one identity, to help users stay away from spam, scam, and online frauds, Truecaller has been undertaking various initiatives in the form of campaigns, working with the Government of India and creating awareness among the youth with the help of cyber safety training.

Speaking about the campaign films, Kari Krishnamurthy, chief commercial officer at Truecaller said, “Indian culture is very deep-rooted and the practices and customs we follow are a result of strong beliefs. With this campaign, we have not only tried to capture the core of the problem faced by people in the form of harassment/scams but also how it is the collective feedback and spam markings from the community that make such fraudulent calls appear red. I’m hopeful that with the help of these meaningful films, we will be able to further our cause and help create a line of defense against unwanted communication.”

Further elaborating on the idea behind the campaign, Navin Talreja, co-founder, of The Womb said, “Truecaller has been in India for more than 7 years and has done significant work to make the basic functionality of smartphones safe and secure with a special focus on women and the elderly.

Through the consumer work our team did in smaller towns i.e. ‘Bharat’, we realised that the product was highly relevant for them, but awareness and discovery were limited. This discovery gave us our brief: launch Truecaller for ‘Bharat’ in the simplest yet disruptive way. The product benefits both the individual user and the community at large. With this campaign, we intend to start a movement and make India’s largest community help safeguard each other.”