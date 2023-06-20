Honda India Power Products Launch New Seasonal Scheme

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 19: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), India’s leading and best-in-class power product manufacturer, and market leader in the Power Products segment for an impressive 37-year span, is thrilled to unveil the’Honda Win-Win Offer’, a range of captivating seasonal discounts on HIPP’sproven line-up of portable generator models. With this exclusive retail initiative, esteemed customers can relish unparalleled advantages and rewards throughout the high-demand generator season, starting from mid-June to August.

As part of this scheme, all customers who purchase a generator from HIPP’s network of authorized dealer outlets or through online from HIPP Website will gain access to a remarkable array of benefits. With a legacy of 35+ years, HIPP’s portable and easy-to-carry generators come with an incredible 2-year warranty and now a chance to win jaw-dropping prizes like an iPhone 14, 32” LED TV, and many more thrilling rewards.

Customers will receive double benefits that enhance their purchase experience. These benefits include:

Discount on MRP: Customers can avail themselves of an exclusive discount ranging from INR 2000 to INR 14,500 on the maximum retail price (MRP) of the generator they choose to purchase.

Instant gratification: Experience instant gratification with every generator purchase. Receive an enticing scratch card and unveil your exciting gift on the spot. Immerse yourself in delightful surprises through HIPP’s spectacular Generator Scheme. It’s your extraordinary opportunity to take home a generator and discover a world of unforgettable rewards.

HIPP is excited to offer its customers this exceptional retailschemeduring the peak season for generators. This initiative not only aims to amplify customer satisfaction but also underscores HIPP’s unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled products and experiences that exceed expectations.The range of generator models is designed to meet diverse power needs, ensuring uninterrupted power supply across various applications.

HIPP invites customers to visit authorized dealer outlets or utilize online channels to explore the exciting seasonal discounts and benefits on generator models. HIPP’s team of experts is ready to assist customers in finding the perfect power solution that meets their requirements. Customers can call Honda’s Toll-Free number 1800-11-2323, for any offer-related inquiry or visit their nearest Honda dealership to avail the limited period offer.

More information about the Honda Power Products range can be found at www.hondaindiapower.com and Facebook page /hondapowerproductsindia.