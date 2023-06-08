29 C
Megha Gas expands distribution network to 100 CNG stations

Megha Gas 100th CNG station under the City Gas Distribution (CGD) network was inaugurated today
NEW DELHI, June 7 (PTI): Megha City Gas Distribution Private Limited (MCGDPL) on Wednesday said it expanded its distribution network to 100 compressed natural gas (CNG) stations, reaching 25 per cent of its target for 2024.

In a statement, MCGDPL said it has inaugurated its 100th CNG station at Keesara, Telangana.

“MCGDPL popular as Megha Gas, the second largest gas supply company in India, is credited with setting up 100 CNG stations in a short span,” it said.

Megha Gas has ambitious plans to establish an additional 400 CNG stations and about 2 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections nationwide by 2024.

So far, 46 CNG stations have been set up in Telangana, 28 in Andhra Pradesh, 12 in Karnataka, 4 in Uttar Pradesh, 4 in Madhya Pradesh, 3 in Tamil Nadu and 3 in Punjab, the statement said.

Company’s CEO Venkatesh Palimpati said: “Natural gas stands as the most pristine and environmentally friendly fuel source currently available. We take pride in contributing to the nation’s progress in transitioning to a gas-based economy.

