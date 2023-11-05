Mother Dairy’s Safal outlets to sell buffer onion at Rs 25/kg

NEW DELHI, Nov 4: Stepping up measures to provide relief to consumers from rising onion prices, the Centre on Saturday said Mother Dairy‘s Safal outlets will also sell buffer onion at a subsidised rate of Rs 25 per kg from weekend in Delhi-NCR, while Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperatives Association is doing so in Telangana and other southern states.

Already, cooperative bodies NCCF and Nafed are retailing buffer onion at subsidised rate on behalf of the central government. While Nafed has so far set up 329 retail points consisting of mobile vans and station outlets in 55 cities across 21 states, NCCF has set up 457 retail points in 54 cities in 20 states, it said.

Kendriya Bhandar too has started retail supply of onion through its outlets across Delhi-NCR from November 3.

“Safal Mother Dairy will start from this weekend. The retail sale of onions to consumers in Telangana and other southern states is being taken up by Hyderabad Agricultural Cooperatives Association (HACA),” the consumer affairs ministry said in a statement. (PTI)