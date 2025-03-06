Sensodyne Sets a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD to kickstart 2025 World Oral Health Day campaign

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Sensodyne, set a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD for successfully attempting the ‘Most online dental screening tests completed in 24 hours’, staten an official statement here, on Wednesday.

The record-breaking initiative was held at Maha Kumbh 2025 that saw more than 27,000 individuals taking the dental check-up, marking a significant step in educating the people about the importance of proactive oral care.

“To further its commitment, Sensodyne also distributed its newly launched ₹20 small toothpaste pack which is designed to make sensitivity protection more affordable and accessible,” the statement said.

This record also marks the beginning of Sensodyne’s World Oral Health Day campaign, aimed at encouraging individuals to Take the First Step towards better oral health.

For over a decade, Sensodyne has empowered consumers to recognise and address tooth sensitivity early and has conducted “chill tests” across India.

This initiative has helped millions identify their condition, seek timely intervention and enjoy their favourite foods again—ultimately enhancing their quality of life.

Kishlay Seth, category lead, Oral Health, Haleon India, shared, “At Sensodyne, our mission is to encourage people to take the first step towards their oral health. Setting a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD at Maha Kumbh 2025 is not just about the numbers—it’s about the impact we want to create by reaching thousands of individuals, raising awareness, and encouraging better oral health every day”.

“We are taking this initiative forward by driving education throughout World Oral Health Month and offering free digital dental check-ups. Through these ongoing efforts, Sensodyne continues to elevate the oral health landscape in India, making oral care education, awareness, and treatment more accessible for all,” he added.

Dr Ashok Dhoble, secretary general head, Indian Dental Association (IDA), added, “This effort not only empowers individuals to take the first step towards better oral health but also highlight the importance of early detection and intervention.”

The screenings at Maha Kumbh were facilitated by a dedicated team of nearly 200+promoters, leveraging mobile technology in collaboration with A Dental Friend and Smilo.

Over 30 IDA-member dentists were present to oversee the process and address queries, ensuring a seamless and credible experience.

With World Oral Health Day approaching on March 20, Sensodyne’s initiative sets the stage for a larger movement, integrating education, technology, and accessibility.

Building on the success of the record-breaking event, Sensodyne is now extending free digital dental check-ups to the public, ensuring that more people can conveniently assess their oral health, the statement concluded.