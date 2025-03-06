Nothing launches Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro in India  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 5: Nothing has expanded its smartphone lineup with the launch of the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro, bringing significant upgrades in design, camera, performance, and battery life, said an official statement here on Wednesday.

The new series builds on the success of the Phone (2a) and introduces advanced camera technology, a more responsive display, and the latest Nothing OS 3.1, all powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

The design of both models has been refined with an upgraded glass back panel, improved symmetry, and enhanced visual details. The IP64 rating ensures better durability, offering protection against dust and water splashes.

On the camera front, Nothing has introduced its most advanced system yet. The Phone (3a) comes with a 50MP main sensor and a Sony ultra-wide sensor, marking the first time an optical zoom feature has been included in a Nothing device.

Its telephoto camera has a 50MP sensor with a fast f/2.0 aperture, allowing for 2x optical zoom and up to 4x lossless in-sensor zoom, further enhanced by AI algorithms for 30x ultra zoom.

The Phone (3a) Pro takes things further with a periscope zoom camera, featuring a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYTIA 600 sensor and a 70mm equivalent focal length. With optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 3x optical zoom, it ensures high-quality images in various lighting conditions.

The Pro model’s 50MP sensor supports up to 6x lossless zoom, with AI-powered ultra zoom reaching 60x.

For selfies, the Phone (3a) features a 32MP front camera, while the Phone (3a) Pro steps up with a 50MP front camera capable of recording 4K videos with adaptive AI stabilization and night video enhancement.

Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, delivering improved performance with 92% better AI processing compared to the previous model.

The RAM Booster feature allows access to up to 20GB of RAM, while a 4,500 mm² vapor chamber reduces temperatures by 23% for better heat management.

Battery life sees an improvement with 5000mAh batteries in both models, providing up to two days of usage on a single charge.

Fast charging has been upgraded to 50W, enabling users to get 50% charge in under 20 minutes.

The display is a 6.77-inch Full HD+ panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and gameplay.

With a 1000Hz touch sampling rate in Gaming Mode, response times are enhanced. Brightness levels have been increased to 1300 nits automatically, with a peak brightness of 3000 nits, which is 131% brighter than the Phone (2a).

Running on Nothing OS 3.1 based on Android 15, the new devices are designed for speed, stability, and customization.

Updates to Nothing Gallery, Camera, and Weather apps have been introduced.

Nothing promises three years of Android updates and six years of security updates for the Phone (3a) series.

A key software addition is Essential Space, an AI-powered hub for organising notes, ideas, and inspirations.

Integrated with the new Essential Key, users can capture and send content, record voice notes, or access saved content with simple clicks.

“With these advancements, the Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro aim to redefine the mid-range smartphone segment, offering a powerful mix of premium features and AI-driven enhancements,” the statement asserted.