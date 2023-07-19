28 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
type here...

Nirmala Sitharaman meets Chinese counterpart, discusses global debt vulnerabilities

Business
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

Gandhinagar, July 18 (PTI): Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met her Chinese counterpart Liu Kun and discussed various deliverables under G20 India Presidency, including strengthening Multilateral Development Banks and global debt vulnerabilities.

- Advertisement -

Both ministers met on the sidelines of the ongoing 3rd G20 Finance Minister and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting and discussed the state of their economies, inflation, trade and recognised the importance of a good business environment for economic growth and development.

Minister Liu Kun appreciated India’s leadership in G20 and stated that a lot of results have been achieved so far, the finance ministry said in a tweet.

“Key discussion items included deliverables under #G20India Presidency, including strengthening #MDBs, #GlobalDebt vulnerabilities and #GPFI. Minister Liu Kun also appreciated work of the G20 Independent Expert Group for Strengthening MDBs setup under #G20India Presidency,” the tweet said.

“Union Finance minister Smt. @nsitharaman appreciated China’s efforts as co-chair of the #SustainableFinance Working Group throughout under the #G20India Presidency,” it said.

- Advertisement -

The two-day FMCBG meeting ends later in the day.

 

 

10 Superfoods For Pregnancy
10 Superfoods For Pregnancy
8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing
8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing
Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya
Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Sindhu slips to world no. 17, lowest ranking in over a...

The Hills Times - 0
10 Superfoods For Pregnancy 8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing Best Places to Visit in Sohra, Meghalaya Famous Goa Beaches of Deepika Padukone Best IITs for Electrical Engineering Top 9 Placements by Companies