23.2 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, May 23, 2023
type here...

Realty Firm AIPL Gives on Lease 70,000 Sq Ft Office Space to Corporates in Its Project at South Delhi

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

NEW DELHI, May 22 (PTI): Realty firm Advance India Project Ltd (AIPL) has provided on lease about 70,000 square feet of prime office space at its commercial project in South Delhi to corporates. The project ‘AIPL Legacy’, located at Okhla, is a joint venture between AIPL Group and Shyam Spectra Pvt Ltd (SSPL). The total leasable area in this project is 88,522 square feet. SSPL owns the land while AIPL has invested about Rs 32 crore for the construction and development of the project.

- Advertisement -

AIPL said in a statement it has leased out office spaces to companies like Orient Electric, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT), Dormakaba India Pvt Ltd and law firm Bharucha & Partners.

“The strategic location of the project in the heart of South Delhi, where there is a scarcity of Grade A+ office space, has resulted in strong demand,” said Ishaan Singh, Director, AIPL Group.

Gurugram-based AIPL has delivered 60 projects across various cities. It has so far delivered over 7 million square feet of office spaces, 3.7 million square feet of retail spaces and 320 acres of residential township development across Delhi-NCR, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
10 Costliest Cat Breeds
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Highest Paid Government Jobs in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Best Litchi Varieties in India
Animals That Don’t Sleep
Animals That Don’t Sleep
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

HSLC 2023: Highlight Top Rank Holders

The Hills Times - 0
Plants That Keep Snakes Away From Your Home 10 Costliest Cat Breeds Highest Paid Government Jobs in India Best Litchi Varieties in India Animals That Don’t Sleep