Samsung plans to hire around 1000 engineers from IITs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 5: Samsung is planning to hire around 1000 engineers for its R&D institutes across India that include Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore, Samsung R&D Institute Noida, Samsung R&D Institute Delhi, and Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru. These young engineers will join in 2023 and will work on new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, image processing, IoT, connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, communication networks, system on a chip (SoC) and storage solutions.

Samsung will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as Computer Science and allied branches (AI/ML/Computer Vision/VLSI etc.), Information Technology, Electronics, Instrumentation, Embedded Systems, and Communication Networks. In addition, it will also be hiring from streams such as Mathematics & Computing, and Software Engineering.

“Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung’s R&D centers aim to hire new talent from India’s top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products, and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people’s lives. This will further our vision of Powering Digital India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, head of Human Resources, Samsung India.

Over the years, Samsung R&D centers in India have built a strong culture of patent filing. At Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, for instance, a significant number of patent filers are first-time inventors in emerging domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, and camera & vision technologies. With this, the R&D center has emerged as the number one patent filer in India for inventions made in India and first filed in India and also won the National IP Award 2021 and 2022.