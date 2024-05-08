Senco Gold and Diamonds announces Bangle festival

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 7: The Senco Gold and Diamonds has announced the launch of its new Bangle Festival and offers to mark the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, the festival that is celebrated with great devotion across Indiaan dis an auspicious time to buy gold and invest in other precious metals to bring home, good luck & prosperity.

Senco Gold & Diamonds is giving discounts to its esteemed customers from April 8–May 12 of upto 60% in making charges on Diamond Jewellery & Polki Jewellery and upto 5% discount on Diamond Value pan India. The Brand is also giving upto 25% discount on making charges and competitive gold rate offers.

As a part of this offer, customers can choose from exclusive jewellery of more than 2000 + designs, and new products in everyday wear starting from Rs 15000-Rs 2,00,000, specially crafted by Senco Gold & Diamonds’ skilled karigars to celebrate Bangle Festival; designs starting from as low as Rs. 8,000 matching every budget. For more details of discounts please visit us at https://sencogoldanddiamonds.com/.With its vast collection of artistic bangles and bracelets, Senco Gold&Diamonds takes pride in celebrating the hands that create good fortune through their intricate karigari, adding an extra touch of prosperity to those who adorn them.

Suvankar Sen (MD & CEO,Senco Gold & Diamonds) said,’The falling gold price by Rs 150 per gram from the high 6-7days back has brought about renewed interest amongst consumers before Akshay Tritiya. It’s an auspicious occasion to buy Gold & Indian Consumers will want to continue the tradition and bring in prosperity and abundance by buying gold irrespective of the increased prices.The banking crisis in USA, geopolitical tension and fed rates will keep everyone on the tenterhooks and price will continue to look on upside due to uncertainties. We introduced a price guarantee scheme for six months under the Marigold scheme, which the industry offers only up to one month until Akshay Tritiya, where a customer books gold and gets immunity from price rise.We are giving the customers Flexi Gold Offer,where customer will get the price on the day when they gave money for booking the gold jewellery and if prices fall, they get to buy more gold at then prevailing price’.

