Tally Solutions eyes 2X growth

GUWAHATI, June 21: Tally Solutions, India’s leading business management software provider, today, announces the launch of TallyPrime 3.0. With this latest release, comes a completely revamped GST solution, significant improvements in the reporting capability, and better capabilities to help businesses collect outstanding dues faster. Tally Solutions hopes this release will be a steppingstone to double its revenue and take its customer base from 2.3 to 3.5 million customers in the next couple of years.

Assam is one of the emerging states of India and home to over 12 Lakh MSMEs with key business across categories including Agriculture, Petrochemicals, Handloom, Tourism, Oil & gas amongst others. Guwahati alone has over 30 thousand MSMEs, thereby creating considerable opportunities for the BMS ecosystem. Digitization is one of the key pre-requisite for MSMEs to grow and scale and Tally Solutions has been working closely with MSME’s in Guwahati, overall in Assam to address this gap. The company will continue to host sensitization sessions independently and in collaboration with industry bodies to help MSMEs address their challenges and adopt automation.

Commenting on the launch, Archan mukherjee, general manager – east zone, Tally Solutions pvt Ltd said, “Since the start of the GST journey 6 years ago, we have seen many changes by the government both to simplify and tighten the compliance system. Keeping this constant change in mind, we have completely revamped our GST experience to make it tremendously flexible for businesses to remain compliant with confidence. We have also taken our reporting system and introduced the ability to create unlimited custom reports with simple to use search and save capabilities. We are committed to bringing solutions to our customers that they can truly use and grow with.”

With the multi-GSTIN capability,TallyPrime 3.0users will be able to manage multiple GSTIN data in a single Tally Company giving tremendous flexibility to the customers to maintain their business data centrally using a single company with ease and efficiency.The new release ensures trailblazing speed while generating GST returns and reconciliation of GSTR 1, 2A and 3B in a much more seamless manner. It offers a digital payment request feature, enabling businesses to enhance operations and scalability.Businesses can generate and embed payment links or QR codes into their invoices or other reports. Customers can make the payment through various preferred modes like domestic and international debit and credit cards, EMIs, Pay Later, Net banking, UPI and mobile wallets thereby significantly increasing the speed of money movementand easing out cash flow problems for the business owners. Tally has collaborated with PayU and Razorpay as payment gateway partners.

