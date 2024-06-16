Vicks Unveils Double-Powered Cough Drops

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Vicks has announced a significant innovation in its iconic cough drop line, introducing the “Vicks ki Goli Ab Ho Gayi Hai Badi” campaign with brand ambassador Ranveer Singh. The first-ever double-powered transformation of Vicks’ triangular cough drops in two decades was unveiled, marking a notable shift in the product’s history.

Sahil Sethi, Category Leader, Consumer Healthcare at P&G India, emphasized the enduring legacy of Vicks. “The iconic jingle ‘Vicks ki Goli Lo, KhichKhich Door Karo’ resonates with generations of Indians. Listening to consumer feedback, we are excited to launch the Vicks Double Power Cough Drops. These larger cough drops, formulated to relieve throat irritation and cough, offer greater relief with a bigger size.”

Dr. Jaspreet Kochhar, Director of Vicks Research & Development, detailed the product’s enhancements. “The new Vicks Double Power Cough Drop is formulated with effective Ayurvedic ingredients like menthol, eucalyptus oil, and camphor. It features 2X menthol for superior relief, available in cooling menthol, soothing honey, and warming ginger variants. Tested with Indian consumers, these drops provide quick and lasting relief with a great taste.”

Ranveer Singh, discussing his role in the campaign, said, “Vicks ki goli is ingrained in our culture as a remedy for clearing khich-khich. Representing Vicks is an honor, and I’m excited about the new Double Powered Cough Drops. The TV commercial is quirky and fun, and I hope it brings a smile to the audience.”

