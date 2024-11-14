Donald Trump’s foreign policy and India

New US President-elect Donald Trump’s foreign policy in 2017 already hinted at his interest in a more assertive Indo-Pacific Strategy (IPS), deviating from the previous administration’s European-centric approach. While maintaining traditional ties with NATO, Trump prioritized building alliances in Asia, motivated by his focus on countering China’s economic expansion and geopolitical influence.

Unlike previous American leaders, Trump’s stance was clear and uncompromising—China was not only a competitor but a threat to US dominance, both economically and militarily. One unique factor in Trump’s policy shift is his personal rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders share an ideological affinity, particularly in their approach to nationalism and economic self-reliance. Trump’s administration would see numerous influential positions occupied by individuals of Indian descent, further strengthening this South Asian alliance.

India’s geographic and economic significance, coupled with the Bay of Bengal’s vast mineral wealth, provides a strategic advantage for the US in exerting influence across the region. By aligning more closely with India, Trump sought to establish a powerful counterbalance to China in the Indian Ocean and beyond. Trump’s “America First” policy fundamentally reshaped US foreign policy to emphasize domestic economic interests. The Indo-Pacific region, through which around 70% of global trade flows, became crucial to this agenda. As a key player in securing international sea lanes, India emerged as a valuable ally for the United States.

With a strong naval presence in the Indian Ocean, India will be the US’s main partner of its influence in the region to counter a massive Chinese military presence in South China Sea and Indian Ocean.

Under Trump, this partnership with India is expected to deepen, as Washington increasingly viewed New Delhi as a vital anchor for security and stability in Asia. Trump’s second term would likely be more assertive than his previous “soft” approach, with increased American support for India in military and strategic sectors. For both countries, this partnership holds the potential to act as a substantial deterrent to China’s geopolitical ambitions and solidify the US-India alliance as a cornerstone of the Indo-Pacific strategy.

Trump’s re-election, however, would create ripples in the South Asian political landscape, particularly for Bangladesh. While some analysts claim that a second Trump presidency would have minimal impact on Dhaka-Washington relations, there are clear indications that such assumptions could be grossly wrong.

Trump’s administration may also seek to forge alliances with non-state actors like the Arakan Army in Myanmar, potentially enabling support for the creation of a Christian state in the South Asian region. Such developments could have destabilizing consequences for Bangladesh, potentially drawing it deeper into the complex interplay of regional politics and US strategic interests.

The US-India relationship, characterized by both military collaboration and economic synergy, is a powerful counterweight to China’s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific. Trump’s policies have set the stage for a new chapter in US-South Asia relations, where India is not only a friend but a partner in safeguarding stability and promoting mutual prosperity across the region. For these reasons, New Delhi appears poised to replace London as America’s preferred ally, underscoring the significance of the Indo-Pacific region in today’s geopolitical landscape.