Is India Betraying Its Ancient Citizens?

No stock-taking in India is complete without an assessment of the social, economic, and political condition of the Adivasis, India’s ancient citizens. No section of the Indian community has been more affected by independence and democracy than the Adivasi. Democracy is neither new to them nor a gift of independence. From time immemorial, their way of life and their institutions have been democratic. Through the ages, they have been living a life of simplicity, which might well be the envy of modern civilisation. And yet, the impact of independence, striking with undiscriminating ruthlessness, has been too good for our prescriptive citizens. The British pattern of administration was utilitarian. It had to serve a definitive purpose: That of the defense of the realm and colonial commerce. Areas not vital to colonial needs were left untouched. There were 18 tracts where the Adivasis dominated, which were either fully or partially excluded from the tenets of the administration. With the apparent purpose of protecting the Adivasis from exploitation by merchants and the like, a cordon sanitaire girded the excluded areas, and they were the responsibility of the governors.

World War II brought tremendous change to the tribal tracts. The hills and jungles were no longer mysterious. Overnight, hundreds and thousands were roaming around the jungle; aircraft not seen before became common sights; white troops were seen to work like ordinary coolies. Non-cooperation with the war effort did not affect the Adivasis. On the contrary, they were recruited in their thousands and saw the military abroad also. Adivasis were as surprised as anybody else when the British left India. This immediately raised the question of the future set-up of the Adivasis and the excluded areas. Would Indian Independence countenance any special treatment for India’s most ancient peoples? The first shock came with Partition. The notional principle of Partition was not adhered to, and Indian Congress leaders betrayed the Adivasi areas. It is difficult to understand why the Chittagong Hills, where there was a 98% non-Muslims population, mostly Buddhists, were consigned to Pakistan. Similarly, the whole of Garo hills should have been in India.

Nobody took the trouble to understand the urgency of rehabilitating landless Adivasis. The perennial exodus of Adivasis from jungles to tea gardens and industrial areas continues. Fortunately, or unfortunately for them, a good many gigantic developmental projects have been in Adivasi areas. Since these areas are the mineral depositories of India, more and more industrial projects will be taken up there, the Damadar and Hirakud projects, to mention only a couple. Thousands of Adivasis driven out of their ancient homes have yet to be resettled. Are they getting benefits from irrigation or electricity? The same is the story of displacement by factories. We hear many sweet words from top leaders that everyone’s mother tongue must have a place of honor in our life. Can it be said that a Santhal gets primary education in Santhali? It is not enough to admire the folk dances of Adivasis at the Republic Day festivities. What is much more important is that the wealth of Adivasi culture, in all its aspects, be enabled to enrich Indian life as a whole.