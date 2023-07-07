Implications Of PM’s US Visit

The recent official visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United States has sparked debates among diplomats and the Indian diaspora about the real impact of the India-US agreements. This visit marked the third time President Biden has honoured a world leader in this manner, emphasising the deep partnership between the two countries, particularly in foreign policy matters. Additionally, the visit highlighted the growing visibility and electoral influence of the Indian American community. Indian Americans have emerged as a key constituency in the US political landscape, playing a significant role in several swing states. With a population of nearly 5 million, they are the second-largest immigrant group and the fastest-growing voting bloc in the country. Their presence has garnered attention from politicians and researchers alike, recognising their potential influence on elections.

While the visit showcased the strengthening alliance between the US and India, it also raised concerns about Prime Minister Modi’s Hindu nationalist politics. The saffron and lotus-themed decor at the White House state dinner received acclaim from Modi supporters but drew criticism from prominent politicians. The visit thus served as a subtle endorsement of Modi’s political ideology, further dividing opinions among the Indian American community. The visit holds significant implications for US-India relations, particularly as President Biden seeks to forge alliances against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and China’s economic influence. Amidst the pageantry and symbolism of the visit, questions arise about geopolitical alignments, China’s economic influence, Russia’s military aggression, and the erosion of India’s secular democracy under Modi’s leadership. The Biden administration’s pursuit of closer political, economic, and military ties with India may challenge the president’s stated worldview of promoting democracy in the face of autocracy. The Indian American community demonstrated divided opinions on Modi’s visit.

- Advertisement -

While some members of Congress boycotted his speech, highlighting concerns over human rights violations and religious persecution, others expressed pride in their ancestral country. The community’s political preferences tend to lean towards the Democratic Party, with Pew Research indicating that nearly three-quarters of Indian Americans support the party. This division reflects the polarisation within the diaspora regarding Prime Minister Modi’s domestic policies. Human rights organisations, such as the Committee to Protect Journalists, criticised Modi’s media crackdown and the suppression of journalists under his leadership. They called on the US to address these concerns during discussions.

India’s ranking in the World Press Freedom Index has declined, reflecting growing restrictions on press freedom. The visit also raised questions about India’s relationship with Russia, given their historical defense partnership. While the US has shown some tolerance towards India’s stance on Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, differences of opinion persist. India remains wary of China-Russia relations and its potential impact on regional dynamics. Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the US holds broad implications for both countries. It signifies a deepening partnership, but it also exposes divisions within the Indian American community and raises concerns about India’s democratic institutions. The agreements and commitments made during the visit, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, defense, and strategic technology, highlight the progress in US-India relations. However, the visit also underscores the need for continued dialogue and scrutiny regarding human rights issues and democratic values. As both countries navigate geopolitical challenges, their partnership will be crucial in shaping the global landscape.