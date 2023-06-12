Is Modi’s Dominance Weakening?

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has enjoyed nearly a decade of dominance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it may come as a surprise to see signs of vulnerability within the party. Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in particular, has recently faced criticism for his alleged derogatory remarks against citizens, earning him the label of “Aurangzeb ki Aulad.” However, it is essential to delve deeper into the situation and understand the reasons behind Fadnavis’s actions. By doing so, we may

uncover why some observers seem to have missed the note of desperation in his dog whistle. Fadnavis’s behaviour can be attributed to the mounting pressure on BJP leaders following the party’s loss in the Karnataka elections. With specific targets assigned to secure Lok Sabha seats, BJP leaders are tasked with a deliberate course correction to regain political momentum. However, it seems that neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor other prominent party figures like union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda are being held accountable for the Karnataka debacle. This lack of scrutiny prevents the necessary introspection and corrective measures from being taken.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah misread the mood of their core Hindutva vote-bank. Even with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat echoing Modi’s rhetoric of “sabka DNA ek hai” to match his “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, the average Hindutva voter feels increasingly disillusioned. The introduction of slogans like “sabka vishwas” and “sabka prayas” has only magnified this sense of disappointment. Hardcore BJP voters question the genuineness of Modi’s efforts and the trust he expects from them. The once ardent “Modi

bhakts” are now starting to peel away. In this context, BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis and Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan are compelled to engage in dog-whistling and more. For instance, when Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra

threatened to ban the Shahrukh Khan film ‘Pathan’, the party’s top brass signalled a hands-off approach regarding Bollywood and Muslims. However, the Chouhan government later claimed to have discovered a government-aided school engaging in practices like “imposing the hijab” on Hindu students and promoting “love jihad” by converting Hindu teachers. Although the school has been shut down, many Hindutva supporters believe that things will revert to the status quo if the BJP returns to power in the upcoming assembly elections.

Ultimately, it is crucial to recognize that Fadnavis’s actions must be seen in the broader context of Sangh Parivar’s objectives. The belief that there is no alternative (TINA) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and therefore, Fadnavis, drives his pursuit of challenging those

perceived as “Aurangzeb ki Auladen.” The vulnerability of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s leadership is becoming increasingly apparent after their recent setbacks. Leaders like

Devendra Fadnavis find themselves in challenging positions, where they must make bold moves and dog-whistle to salvage the party’s popularity. While the party’s Hindutva calling card served them well in the past, misreading the mood of their core vote bank has led to growing dissatisfaction. The erosion of trust among hardcore BJP supporters poses a significant challenge to Modi’s ambitions for a third term. However, leaders like Fadnavis remain fiercely loyal and are determined to secure Modi’s re-election, even if it means facing criticism and controversy along the way.