Next Gen Brahmos Missiles Ready

BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian missile manufacturer, has recently announced the completion of the initial design for the highly anticipated BrahMos-NG missiles. The export director of the company revealed that the design phase has been finalised and production is expected to commence soon, marking a significant milestone in the development of this advanced missile system. The announcement regarding the latest iteration of the BrahMos missile was made during the International Maritime Defense Show held in St. Petersburg. The forthcoming BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) missile is set to be a scaled-down version of its predecessor. Despite the reduced weight and size, the BrahMos-NG will retain the same impressive range, velocity, and capabilities of the existing model. With a length of only 6 meters compared to the current 9 meters, the missile is expected to be ready for deployment as early as next year. The BrahMos missile has garnered great enthusiasm in India, as it is poised to significantly enhance the nation’s defense capabilities. The missile, named after the Brahmaputra River in India and the Moskva River in Russia, was developed through a collaboration between India’s Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya. BrahMos Aerospace, the joint venture created by this collaboration, proudly advertises the BrahMos as the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile, capable of being launched from land, air, sea, or underwater platforms. It can reach speeds of up to 2.8 Mach, equivalent to three times the speed of sound, and has an impressive range of 290 kilometers.

The BrahMos missile comes in three variants: surface-to-surface, air, and submarine. The surface-to-surface model underwent rigorous testing at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha, before being inducted into the Indian Army in 2007. Over the years, the missile has undergone numerous updates and achievements. In 2009, it became the first cruise missile to achieve supersonic speeds during steep-dive mode. A longer-range version of the surface-to-surface missile was successfully tested in 2020, extending its reach to 350 kilometers. In 2013, the submarine-launched version of the BrahMos was successfully tested, marking a significant milestone in the missile’s development. It can be launched from depths of up to 40-50 meters underwater, further expanding its operational capabilities. The naval variant of the missile was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2005, preceding the other versions. BrahMos Aerospace has also developed the BrahMos ALCM (Air-launched Cruise Missile), specifically designed for the Indian Air Force’s frontline fighter, the Sukhoi-30MKI. The air-launched version of the missile underwent its inaugural flight-test in 2017, hitting its target in the Bay of Bengal with pinpoint accuracy. In December 2022, successful tests were conducted on an extended-range variant of the missile, boasting an approximate range of 450 kilometers.

Looking towards the future, BrahMos Aerospace is actively working on constructing an upgraded variant of the missile, the BrahMos-II. This version aims to achieve an extended range of around 600 kilometers and an astounding speed of Mach 8, making it the world’s fastest hypersonic missile. The enhanced capabilities of the BrahMos-II will provide India’s defence forces with a powerful tool to precisely target and strike deep into enemy territory. The advancement of the BrahMos missile system underscores the ongoing collaboration and technological prowess between India and Russia. As the BrahMos-NG missile enters production and further developments continue, it is poised to become a cornerstone of India’s defense strategy, bolstering its security and asserting its position on the global stage.