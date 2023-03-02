Oppn Formula To Counter BJP Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his alleged links to industrialist Gautam Adani, cannot claim privilege and place himself above suspicion. Adani, whose wealth has been deserting him like the proverbial rat from the sinking ship, is under a cloud. And Adani has cast a shadow on Narendra Modi and, truth be told, on the Modi government itself. Gautam Adani was allegedly up to hanky-panky; fixing deals that forced him out of the shell companies, and into the open. He has to be investigated. But for glaringly obvious reasons he isn’t being investigated. Adani is being given all the time in the world to cover his tracks. It’s a shame, but if Delhi’s just-resigned education minister Manish Sisodia must be squeaky clean, without a shadow darkening the brow, then Modi too should be above suspicion. The Prime Minister’s post cannot be a shield. Just like Manish Sisodia has to face the inquisition, so should Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both are equal before the law. Modi should not forget his Gujarat chief minister days when he submitted himself to due process and went through the grind like any other law-abiding Indian citizen.

Did Modi’s powerful position give the Gautam Adani industrial complex undue benefits? It isn’t a secret that prima facie it looks like Gautam Adani had been making hay since the time Modi’s sun started shining; i.e., since 2014. Nearly nine years later, Modi should rightly be up for questioning but isn’t. Not even a friendly joust with cross-eyed journalists! The fact is, today’s Prime Minister of India is beyond scrutiny. And the pliable media covers the Prime Minister. Covers up for his lack of transparency. Covers up for the omissions and commissions of the Modi government. Covers up the fact that most Modi ministers are unknown faces even after 8/5 years, strangers! There should be an inquiry, but not because most of the ministers are faceless with almost nil name recognition, but because there’s something called getting to the bottom of things and it’s about time the people of India got to the bottom of many things concerning India under Modi’s watch. The Modi government has turned authoritarian and nobody to rein it in, especially when it comes to the misuse of central investigative agencies.

- Advertisement -

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, national spokesman of the Congress refers to the coming together of the political parties targeted by central investigative agencies let loose on the Opposition by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Singhvi mooted this idea at the recent Congress plenary held in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He hoped opposition parties will take the proposal seriously and not dismiss it summarily as most politicians are prone to. He told the Congress plenary that it would be easier to get the opposition parties into a “legal coalition” against the Modi government than get them into a “political coalition” to take on the BJP in direct one-on-one fights in each of the 542 parliamentary constituencies. The political ambitions of Opposition leaders have kept the BJP in high spirits whenever India elected its central government in recent times. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes unchallenged every time, all the non-BJP parties are the victims of the IT, CBI, and ED. The ‘legal coalition’ of the aggrieved political parties can make political unity much easier before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.