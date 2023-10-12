Trouble Brewing In Tea Industry

The tea plantations of Assam and the lush hills of Darjeeling have long been celebrated for producing some of the world’s finest teas, but these revered regions are now grappling with a bitter reality. Climate change, with its relentless grasp, has cast a pall over the once-thriving tea industry, heralding a gloomy forecast for producers and connoisseurs alike. Over the past year, Assam’s tea growers have witnessed a steady decline in crop yields, culminating in an alarming prediction of a 10% drop in production over the next 12 months. The culprits behind this decline are evident – shifting climate patterns characterized by scorching temperatures and erratic rainfall. Unpredictable weather extremes have disrupted the delicate balance required for optimal tea cultivation. This alarming trend has reverberations not only within domestic markets but also on the global stage. Though demand for premium teas remains strong among discerning buyers. The ominous outlook, as grim as it may be, doesn’t surprise anyone in the industry. Plantation owners had raised concerns months ago about the future of their businesses as global warming and related factors lie beyond the control of the industry. Nevertheless, the tea circles in Assam are rallying to engage with state authorities, seeking solutions to mitigate the crisis. Researchers and agricultural scientists are working hard, searching for innovative solutions. Efforts are being made to develop heat-resistant tealeaves, offering a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak situation. As global warming trends show no immediate signs of reversal, strategies like alternative irrigation sources to combat erratic rainfall and drought are under consideration.

Last year, Assam produced around 110 million kilograms of tea in August. This year, it’s dwindled to approximately 100 million kilograms. To compound the woes, reports reveal a consistent reduction in rainfall by nearly 11 millimeters annually between 1990 and 2019. During the same period, summer temperatures rose by 0.50 degrees Celsius. The story is similar in the northern regions of Bengal, particularly in Darjeeling and the Himalayan foothills. In the last decade, production of the coveted Darjeeling varieties has dwindled from 11 million kilograms to a mere 7 million kilograms today. In addition, labor costs, fertilizer and pesticide expenses have surged, adding to the woes of tea producers. Global geopolitical issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict, have also curbed demand for premium teas in markets like Eastern Europe, the UK, and the USA. Adding to the tea industry’s woes, the recent flare-up of conflict in Israel and Gaza has further elevated fuel costs, compounding challenges. The tea growers in North Bengal, who contribute around 24-25% of India’s total tea production, are finding it hard to envision an immediate upturn in the situation.

Both Assam and West Bengal have tried to bolster the tea industry through budgetary measures, but the challenges persist. Daily wages for plantation workers have increased, but payment delays and unfulfilled housing benefits have stirred complaints from workers’ unions. In West Bengal, a proposal to allocate 15% of plantation areas for non-tea-related development projects has met with strong resistance from workers and local communities. Out of approximately 1 million tea plantation workers in India, an estimated 250,000 toil in North Bengal’s tea plantations. It’s a stark reminder that the future of this cherished industry, rooted in tradition and craftsmanship, is at a crossroads, with the formidable forces of climate change and economic challenges testing its resilience.