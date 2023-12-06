ZPM’s Ascent: A Turning Point

In a stunning upset, the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has emerged victorious in the Mizoram Assembly polls, challenging the conventional wisdom that Indian politics is impervious to the ascent of new and dynamic political forces. The election results, declared on December 4, mark a significant turning point for Mizoram, as the ZPM, in its inaugural electoral outing, has not only ousted the established Mizo National Front (MNF) but also relegated the Congress and BJP to the periphery. ZPM’s meteoric rise, led by former IPS officer Lalduhoma, underscores a stark departure from the political landscape of just five years ago when the party secured a mere eight seats in the 2018 Assembly elections. Lalduhoma, a former member of the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s security detail, has propelled the party from a loose coalition to a formidable alternative that is now poised to govern this hilly northeastern state. The ZPM’s ascent was not without hurdles, with Lalduhoma facing disqualification in 2021 after defecting from being an independent candidate. However, he made a triumphant comeback by winning the Serchhip by-election, showcasing the resilience and tenacity of the party.

Crucial to ZPM’s success was its strategic wins in the municipal elections of Lunglei, the second-largest town in Mizoram, where it secured 11 seats. This was followed by a clean sweep in the Zemabawk local council polls, signalling the party’s growing influence and heralding its political arrival. ZPM’s victory, marked by the acquisition of 27 seats, dealt a blow to MNF, which managed to secure only 10 seats, while the BJP and Congress languished with two and one seat, respectively. The overwhelming mandate for ZPM reflects a deep-seated anti-incumbency sentiment against traditional political players in the state. The ZPM’s campaign, positioning itself as a corruption-free alternative, resonated with the electorate. The party specifically targeted MNF’s unfulfilled promise of providing Rs 3 lakh financial assistance to each family, contrasting it with its commitment to ensuring Minimum Support Price for locally produced crops such as chilly, turmeric, broom grass, and ginger. Crucially, the ZPM distinguished itself from the typical electoral promises, choosing not to deviate from MNF’s stance on supporting Chin refugees from Myanmar and Kuki-Zomi refugees from Manipur. By aligning itself with Mizo nationalism, the ZPM emphasized that it was not merely a fresh force but shared common ground with MNF on certain issues.

- Advertisement -

While ZPM’s political trajectory seems clear in Mizoram, its stance on aligning with national players like the BJP or India remains uncertain. Lalduhoma, yet to articulate a position on this matter, has, however, criticized MNF for losing its Mizo identity by aligning with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The looming question for ZPM is whether it will navigate the complex terrain of national politics and become an ally of the centre, akin to other regional parties in the Northeast. In the wake of ZPM’s triumph, Mizoram finds itself at a crossroads, witnessing a generational shift in political dynamics. As the ZPM assumes the mantle of governance, its ability to deliver on promises and chart a course in the national political arena will shape the future narrative of Mizoram’s political landscape. The echoes of this electoral verdict resonate far beyond the hills of Mizoram, serving as a testament to the potential for dynamic and youth-driven political movements to reshape the established order.