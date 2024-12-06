17 C
Guwahati
Friday, December 6, 2024
type here...

30th Kolkata International Film Festival gets underway, France theme country

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Kolkata, Dec 5: The 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated on Wednesday, with France as the theme country, showcasing several films that highlight the European nation’s rich cultural and cinematic heritage.

The grand event will continue till December 11, featuring an exciting mix of films from across the globe, celebrating cinematic brilliance.

- Advertisement -

The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair, with several prominent personalities from the world of cinema and politics in attendance.

Related Posts:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the event, marking the beginning of the festival that has become a significant cultural event for the metropolis.

“I welcome everyone to this film festival. I would request the organisers that apart from international films, our very own Bengali films should also be showcased and given more prominence,” she said.

Also present at the ceremony were several luminaries from the Indian film industry, including eminent director Goutam Ghosh, who is also the chairman of the festival.

- Advertisement -

“This year’s festival brings together iconic classics and contemporary masterpieces that reflect the diversity and power of storytelling,” Ghosh said.

The festival opened with the screening of ‘Galpo Holeo Shotti’ (Truth Seems Like Fiction), the 1966 classic by Tapan Sinha, at the Dhanadhanya auditorium.

This year’s edition promises to be a visual feast for film enthusiasts, with 2,459 movies nominated in various categories.

Out of these, 42 feature films, 30 short films and 25 documentaries have made it to the competition section.

- Advertisement -

The non-competition section this year features 103 films, offering a chance for the audience to explore a wide range of genres and cinematic styles.

With France as the focus country, the festival offers a unique opportunity to witness the best of French cinema, with films that span various themes, cultures and artistic expressions.
While the festival boasts of a diverse selection of films, it is also notable for its absence of Bangladeshi movies in this edition.

For the first time in recent years, there are no entries from the neighbouring country, as confirmed by KIFF chairman Goutam Ghosh.

“It is unfortunate that we will miss Bangladeshi films at this year’s festival, but it continues to be an inclusive platform for cinema from all over the world,” Ghosh had earlier told PTI. The festival will take place across several iconic venues in Kolkata, including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan and the Science City auditorium. This year’s event will also feature discussions, workshops and master classes with filmmakers and actors, allowing attendees to engage with the cinematic world on a deeper level. (PTI)

Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Popular Tea Plantations in India 10 Indian Breakfast Dishes Loved Across The World 10 Places To Visit In Kashmir For Honeymoon In Winter Popular South Indian Saris You Should Know 10 Birds to Spot in North East India