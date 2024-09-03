31 C
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Adele announces hiatus from music: I just need rest

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Sept 2: Singer-songwriter Adele says she needs some rest and will fondly remember all the shows she has done in the last three years as she announced a break from music at her Munich concert.

The British singer, who has performed 10 shows between August 2 and August 31 in Germany, got emotional while notifying the audience about her upcoming long hiatus. Last night marked the final performance in her Munich residency, reported entertainment news outlet NME.

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f***ing good at it. And I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I’ll ever do,” she told the audience.

The multiple award winning artist, who has 10 more shows left in her Las Vegas residency, said she won’t see the audience for “an incredibly long time” after fulfilling prior commitments.
“I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows and any shows that I’ve done over the last three years. It has been amazing, I just need a rest.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now. I will remember these shows for eternity, they have been spectacular,” said Adele, known for chartbusters such as “Rollin’ in the Deep”, “Someone Like You”, and “Set Fire to the Rain”.
Adele is a recipient of several awards, including 16 Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, 18 Billboard Music Awards and twelve Brit Awards among them. (PTI)

