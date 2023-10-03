29 C
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Sky Force’ based on India’s ‘first and deadliest air strike’

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Oct 2: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday announced his new feature film, “Sky Force”, which will chronicle the “untold true story of India’s first and deadliest air strike”.

The 56-year-old actor took to X and shared an announcement teaser of the movie on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, revered freedom fighters and stalwarts of India, both of whom were born on October 2.

“Today, on the day of Gandhi-Shastri Jayanti, the whole country is saying – ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan’. No better day than today to announce the incredible story of #SkyForce : Our untold story of India’s first and deadliest airstrike. Give it love, please. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” Kumar wrote on the microblogging site.

“Sky Force” will present the “untold true story that captures the bravery, the emotion, the patriotism of all those men in uniform involved in India’s first and deadliest airstrike at a time against Pakistan, against all odds”, the makers said in a press note. The film, backed by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, will be released in theatres on October 2, 2024. (PTI)

The Hills Times
