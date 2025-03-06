20.9 C
Guwahati
Thursday, March 6, 2025
type here...

Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s ‘Namastey London’ to re-release on March 14

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s romantic drama “Namaste London” will return to theatres once again on the festival of Holi on March 14.

The Vipul Amrutlal Shah-directed movie had emerged as a huge blockbuster in the country when it was originally released in cinemas in March 2007. It also released positive reviews, especially for the pairing of Akshay-Katrina and the music, from the critics.

- Advertisement -

“Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic — unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!” Akshay posted on Instagram.

Related Posts:

Katrina, who starred with Kumar in many movies such as “Humko Deewana Kar Gaye”, “Welcome”, “Singh Is Kinng” and “Sooryavanshi”, also shared the news on her Instagram Stories.
“Excited to announce the re-release of #Namastey London on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic-unforgettable songs, and timeless romance all over again,” she wrote.

“Namaste London” features Katrina as Jazz, a British-Indian woman forced into marrying Arjun (Akshay), a traditional Punjabi man. When she refuses to accept the marriage, Arjun follows her to London, determined to win her back.

The movie also starred the late Rishi Kapoor as well as Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel and Clive Standen.

- Advertisement -

“Namastey London” joins the growing list of older films re-released in theatres over the past year. Other titles like “Laila Majnu”, “Rockstar”, “Gangs of Wasseypur”, “Karan Arjun”, “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, “Tumbbad” and “Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai” have also made their way back to the big screen.

10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Nayanthara tells people, fans to not address her as ‘Lady Superstar’

The Hills Times -
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March 10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise