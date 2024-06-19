27 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
type here...

Alka Yagnik diagnosed with rare hearing disorder

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai/New Delhi, June 18: Playback singer Alka Yagnik has revealed that was diagnosed with a rare hearing disorder some weeks ago, a “sudden, major setback” that she says caught her completely unawares.

In a post on Instagram on Monday night, Yagnik, 58, said she has been diagnosed with “sensory neural nerve hearing loss” due to a viral attack.

- Advertisement -

“To all my fans, friends, followers and well wishers. A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. “It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack… This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unaware,” the two-time National Award winner wrote. As the news spread, questions rose over what could have suddenly struck the singer, one of Bollywood’s best known, and what happens next. The condition is reversible, said Dr Suresh Singh Naruka, senior consultant, ENT, at Delhi’s Apollo Hospitals. “The sooner you report to the doctor and start the treatment, the higher the chances you can get your organ functioning back,” Naruka told PTI. Yagnik, popular for songs such as “Ek Do Teen”, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and “Gali Mein Aaj Chand Nikla”, asked her fans and followers to send their best wishes and keep her in their prayers. In her post, she also cautioned people against hearing “very loud music and headphones”.

“One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour,” she said. The ear, like any other organ, can experience failure leading to a sudden loss in hearing, explained Naruka.  “The sudden failure of the ear is called sudden sensory neural hearing loss… Virus is one such reason. “Sometimes, without any reason or maybe because of poor blood supply, one can have sudden hearing loss…. Virus, idiopathic (unknown cause), or sometimes a tumour, there are so many reasons one has sudden organ failure that can cause severe hearing loss in sometimes in one ear or both,” Naruka said. (PTI)

7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

19 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Treks To Embark On In Northeast India Journey Through Beauty: South India’s Scenic Train Rides 10 Most Dangerously Polluted Cities In The World 2024 Top Private Medical Colleges with Low NEET Score Acceptance 10 Downsides Of Eating Noodles