Amitabh Bachchan reshares X post about son Abhishek being a ‘victim of nepotism’: I feel the same

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, March 5: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday backed a post on social media stating that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan “unnecessarily became the victim of nepotism negativity”.

A Bollywood news portal on the microblogging site X posted a video of Abhishek posing for the shutterbugs at a promotional event.

“Abhishek Bachchan unnecessary became the victim of ‘nepotism’ negativity, but the amount of good films in his filmography are very high,” read the caption of the post.

Amitabh Bachchan, 82, reshared the video clip on his X account and wrote: “I feel the same .. And not just because I am his Father.”

The screen icon often uses his social media accounts to promote Abhishek Bachchan, 49, with whom he has co-starred in films such as “Bunty Aur Babli”, “Sarkar”, and “Paa”.

The 49-year-old actor will next be seen in the Prime Video film “Be Happy”. He was last seen in Shoojir Sircar’s “I Want To Talk”.

