Anand Tiwari’s ‘Bad Newz earns` 34.37crore

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
MUMBAI, July 23:: Bollywood movie “Bad Newz”, starring Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk, has earned ` 34.37 crore at the box office since its release on July 19. Directed by Anand Tiwari of “Bandish Bandit” and “Love Per Square Feet” fame and produced by Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar, the film is performing well at the box office despite middling reviews. “Aapka pyaar sab toh vadda nikla ji,” captioned the makers on their ‘X’ post as they shared a poster announcing the film’s theatrical performance so far.

“Entertainment Ka Zabardast Package! 34.37 crore,” the text on the poster read.

It also mentioned per day collection of the film which has been ` 8.62 crore on the opening day with ` 10.55 crore on the following Saturday, ` 11.45 crore on Sunday and ` 3.75 crore on its fourth day.

“Bad Newz” also stars Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role and has cameos by Ananya Panday and Neha Sharma. The film follows the story of a woman (Dimri), who gets pregnant with twins belonging to two different men, played by Kaushal and Virk. (PTI)

