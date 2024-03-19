Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk’s film titled ‘Bad Newz’; to release in July

New Delhi, March 18: It has been in the news for long that Karan Johar is backing a romantic-comedy that stars Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk in the lead roles, and has been helmed by Anand Tiwari. Earlier, there were reports that the film was titled ‘Rola’ or ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’. However, dismissing all rumours, Karan Johar has now confirmed that the film is titled ‘Bad Newz’, and is a comedy inspired by true events. He also stated that the film would release in cinemas on July 19, 2024.

Sharing a teaser of the film featuring the three actors, Karan captioned it as, “Get ready for the most entertaining hungama – a hilarious once in a billion situation awaits…a comedy inspired by true events! #BadNewz IN CINEMAS 19th July 2024!”

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Vicky Kaushal had teased an announcement with Triptii Dimri and Ammy, through a video shared on Instagram. “In a world full of news – we have two ready for you! But which one would you like first – good news or bad news? Let us know in the comments below,” the actor had written.

The video started with Vicky telling that he wants to share some news, and says, “Ab humare paas ek good news hain aur ek bad news…aap log kaunsa pehele sunna chahenge?”. Soon, Triptii and Ammy appear in the video. While she says that she wants to hear the good news, Ammy says that he would rather pick the bad news first.

For those caught unaware, last year, Karan had shared praises on the three actors, and revealed that the untitled project will hit cinema halls on February 23, 2024. At the time, several photos of Vicky and Triptii went viral from their shoot in Croatia. Finally, with the teaser announcement, the title of the film and release date has been confirmed, but it is not known if the film is directly linked to 2019 comedy drama, ‘Good Newwz’ or not. (PTI)