Ananya Panday wears mother’s 21-yr-old suit by Rohit Bal in tribute to late designer

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Nov 8: Actor Ananya Panday, who walked the ramp for Rohit Bal’s last fashion show, paid tribute to the late designer by wearing a suit that he designed for her mother 21 years ago.
One of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, Bal died on November 2 at a South Delhi hospital following a heart attack weeks after showcasing his collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale with Panday as his showstopper. He was 63.
Panday shared pictures from her cousin’s wedding festivities where she wore a sea blue salwar suit that originally belonged to her mother Bhavana Pandey.
“BRIDEEEEEE @deeyashroff Obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now !! @mihirmadhvani. Also wearing my moms @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! (sic)” she captioned her photos.
“Gudda forever,” she added, referring to Bal’s nickname.
Bhavana Pandey, the star of “Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives”, commented on Panday’s post, saying “It looks great on you !!!!!” Previously, the “CTRL” actor posted a picture from the fashion show on social media and said, “Gudda, On Shanti.”
Last December, Bal was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital in Gurugram for cardiac issues.
The Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI 2024 grand finale marked his runway comeback, and also his last showing, 10 months after the health scare.

