Sunday, December 8, 2024
‘Anora’ actor Mark Eydelshteyn to star in ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ season two

Los Angeles, Dec 7: “Anora” actor Mark Eydelshteyn will feature in the second season of Prime Video’s spy series “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”.

The show, which debuted on the streaming service with its first season in February this year, is a reimagining of the 2005 film starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Actors Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who played the titular spy couple, are not returning for the sophomore chapter.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, Eydelshteyn will play Mr Smith in the new season. However, further details about the role and plot have been kept under wraps.
Glover will continue to be credited as a co-creator and executive producer on the series alongside Francesca Sloane, who will return as showrunner.

The first season of “Mr & Mrs Smith” followed two lonely strangers who land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone house in Manhattan, New York.

“The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier: espionage or marriage?” as per the official logline.

“Mr & Mrs Smith” is produced by New Regency and Amazon MGM Studios.

Eydelshteyn has acted in a number of films and TV series in Russia but found global attention after he featured in American filmmaker Sean Baker’s “Anora”, which won the coveted Palme d’Or trophy at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May. (PTI)

