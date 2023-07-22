32 C
Guwahati
Saturday, July 22, 2023
type here...

Anthony Mackie-starrer ‘Twisted Metal’ series to premiere on Sony LIV on July 28

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 21 (PTI): Hollywood star Anthony Mackie’s upcoming series “Twisted Metal” will make its debut on Sony LIV on July 28, the streamer said on Friday.
Adapted from popular PlayStation game series of the same title, the show is developed by Michael Jonathan Smith, a press release stated.
The show is described as a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, the writers known for their work on “Deadpool” franchise.
Mackie plays the role of John Doe, a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland, as per the official description.
With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.
“Twisted Metal” also stars Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Will Arnett, Richard Cabral and Samoa Joe.

9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey
9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey
Auspicious Plants That Remove Vastu Defects
Auspicious Plants That Remove Vastu Defects
Different Types Of Tea In India
Different Types Of Tea In India
10 Superfoods For Pregnancy
10 Superfoods For Pregnancy
8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing
8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

22 July, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
9 Favorite Beaches Of Ananya Pandey Auspicious Plants That Remove Vastu Defects Different Types Of Tea In India 10 Superfoods For Pregnancy 8 Indian Colleges That Have Global Standing