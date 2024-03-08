Anupam Kher announces new film as director ‘Tanvi the Great’, shooting begins tomorrow

Mumbai, March 7 (PTI) Actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher on Thursday announced his upcoming directorial effort “Tanvi the Great”.

Kher, who made his debut as director with 2002’s “Om Jai Jagadish”, shared the news on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

The actor said he had been working on “Tanvi the Great”, which he described as a musical story, for the past three years.

“Tanvi the Great: Today, on my birthday I proudly announce the name of the film I have decided to direct. Some stories find their path and compel you to share it with the world!

“And the best way I thought to start is by taking the blessings of my mother #Dulari in her temple with my father’s pic blessing me too. Have been working on this musical story of #Passion #Courage #Innocence and #Joy for the last three years,” Kher captioned a video on X.

In the post, the actor said the shooting of the film will begin on Friday.

“And finally starting shooting tomorrow on the auspicious day of #Mahashivratri. Birthday is the best day to CHALLENGE yourself! Please send me your love, best wishes and blessings! Om Namah Shivay,” he added.

Kher has featured in over 540 films, including “Saaransh”, “Chaalbaaz”, “Khosla Ka Ghosla”, “A Wednesday!”, and “The Kashmir Files”, in his acting career spanning 40 years. He was last seen in “Kaagaz 2”, which also starred Satish Kaushik, Darshan Kumar and Neena Gupta.