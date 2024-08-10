28 C
AP Dhillon’s ‘Old Money’ bringstogether Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Aug 9: Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, the actors who gave hits such as “Saajan” and “Chal Mere Bhai”, are back together as mentors and guide to Indo-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon in his new track “Old Money”, which brings back the nostalgia of 90s Bollywood. In the video, shot like an action film, Dhillon and his friends are set out on a mission when Salman Khan’s Bhai warns them that he should not come to rescue them this time. But that’s what he ends up doing in the end. Dutt dials up Dhillon to threaten him but lets the singer go when he gets to know that he is Khan’s protege.
Dutt tells the musician, “God has given you skills, use them instead of bullets, kill them with your work.”
Khan and Dutt have collaborated after a decade.
Dhillon shared a post on his Instagram handle on Friday and captioned it, “‘Old Money’ Out Now. Shoutout to Bhai and Baba for Believing in the Boy. I hope you love it as much as I do.” In a release, the musician spoke about what inspired him to come with the track. УСOld Money’ is the perfect way for me to start my next era. I came up with a concept that was influenced by all my favourite action movies that I grew up watching,” he said. It is the first release in Dhillon’s newly minted partnership with Republic Records in alliance with Universal Music Canada.
A high-octane fusion of Punjabi rhythms and cinematic grandeur, “Old Money” also features Dhillon’s longtime collaborator Shinda Kahlon besides AzizTheShake, Gray Hawken, Luca Mauti, Brendan Thomas and Madeleine Kay on production credits.
The 31-year-old singer rose to fame after his track “Brown Munde” (2020) topped the charts emerging as the game-changer for the Canada-based singer. His other songs include “Excuses”, “With You” and “Insane” to name some.  (PTI)

