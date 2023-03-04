Manish Malhotra To Showcase At Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI Grand Finale

Mumbai, March 3 (PTI): Ace couturier Manish Malhotra is all set to present his ‘Diffuse’ collection at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI grand finale, the organisers announced on Friday.

The finale, to be held on March 12, will be an extension of Lakme’s newly launched #UnapologeticallyME campaign.

Malhotra’s ‘Diffuse’ collection will see a splash of game-inspired prints representing individuality, non-binary, fluidity and androgenous styles.

“Celebrating one year of Diffuse at the Grand Finale of Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI. The rules of fashion are being redefined, it’s time to re-tag. I’m excited to bring the next drop of Diffuse with striking digital prints in androgynous and futuristic designs along with Lakme’s bold endeavour to be #UnapoloegeticallyME. Let the games begin,” the designer said in a statement.

Harman Dhillon, Vice President Skin Care & Color Cosmetics at Hindustan Unilever Limited said, this season of the fashion gala will celebrate accomplished Indian women who unapologetically embrace fashion, beauty and themselves in all walks of life.

“We, at Lakmé, are excited to bring to you another season of Lakmé Fashion Week X FDCI. This season will be pivoted around our #UnapologeticallyME campaign that celebrates fashionistas at work…

“Partnering with celebrated designer Manish Malhotra, who is known for pioneering trends through his Diffuse collection’s signature aesthetic, we look forward to our joint endeavour to redefine the new era of beauty and fashion in the country,” Dhillon said.

Renowned makeup artist, Daniel Bauer will conceptualise the makeup looks for the show this season.