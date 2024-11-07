Bad guys have all the fun until the end: Denzel Washington on ‘Gladiator II’ role

New Delhi, Nov 6: Bad guys have all the fun, says Denzel Washington who turns antagonist for Ridley Scott’s “Gladiator II” and took the conscious decision to not watch the first Russel Crowe starrer because he didn’t want to be connected to it. The veteran Hollywood star plays Macrinus, a former slave turned wealthy, conniving arms dealer, in the sequel to the blockbuster 2000 original. “I didn’t go back to watch the first film. I didn’t want to be connected to that. I watched the first film years ago. So I didn’t want to look at it,” Washington told PTI in a virtual interview from London.

In “Gladiator II”, Scott brings back the epic gladiatorial battles made famous in “Gladiator”, the classic that bagged five Oscars, including for best picture and best actor for Crowe.

Washington, 69, had earlier worked with Scott on the director’s 2007 “American Gangster”, also co-starring Crowe.

“Ridley Scott first, last and always,” Washington said. “He called and I said yes. He’s one of my favourite if not my favourite directors that I work with… he and his brother . But when he called, I said yes. It’s as simple as that,” the actor said.

Asked if he had fun playing a bad guy again after his Oscar-winning role in “Training Day” , where he plays a corrupt narcotics officer, Washington said, “Absolutely. You know bad guys have all the fun, until the end.”

“Gladiator II” features an ensemble cast also including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger as well as Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, who reprise their roles from the first part.

While “Gladiator” focused on Maximus , the sequel takes place many years later and centres around Mescal’s Lucius, the son of Maximus and Lucilla .

Exiled at a young age, Lucius’ home is invaded by the Roman empire and he turns gladiator at the Colosseum with hopes that he will one day avenge his family’s death. Washington’s role as Macrinus sees him playing a gladiator ‘owner’ who views Lucius as a key instrument in his plans to overthrow Rome’s young emperor twins Caracalla and Geta .

Washington, who won his first Oscar, a best supporting actor trophy, for playing an American Civil War soldier in the war drama “Glory”, said he didn’t discuss the character much with Scott before working on the movie.

“He leaves me alone and I kind of do my own thing. This film was so huge. He’s got 10-15 million things going on at the same time. So, he kind of left me alone to my own devices and that was that,” Washington said.

He was a frequent collaborator of the late Tony Scott on films such as “Crimson Tide”, “Man on Fire”, “The Taking of Pelham 123” and “Unstoppable”.

Washington had fulsome words of praise for Mescal, who took a huge leap in his career with “Gladiator II” after his breakout role in the series “Normal People” and the Oscar-nominated role in the independent movie “Aftersun”.

“He , Fred, those guys are the future. That’s a tough pair of shoes or sandals to put on. And, obviously Russell did a brilliant job years ago. And this young boy, really, he pulls it off. So I’m happy for him and proud of him,” Washington said.

Washington, one of the most celebrated actors of his generation, has delivered noteworthy performances in movies such as “Cry Freedom”, “Philadelphia”, “Remember the Titans” and “The Tragedy of Macbeth” as well as the three “Equalizer” movies.

He said, however, that he wouldn’t describe himself as a “big movie person” at this point in his life. Washington also remembers fondly his time working on Mira Nair’s 1991 romance drama movie “Mississippi Masala”.

“We had a great time together… that was a while ago. I don’t remember everything, but we had a great time together,” he said about the movie, which explored the interracial romance between an Indian American girl, played by Sarita Choudhury, and an African American man. Asked what his criteria is for choosing a project at this stage in life, Washington said, “Filmmaker and script. had some really interesting conversations with some great filmmakers. can’t talk about it right now, but there’s some good opportunities for me in the next couple of years.”

“Gladiator II” will be released in India by Paramount Pictures India on November 15 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in 4DX and IMAX. (PTI)

