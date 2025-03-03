18 C
Guwahati
Monday, March 3, 2025
type here...

Bobby Deol on playing villain roles: Want to break away from this image

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 2: He broke away from his hero image by playing a shady godman in “Aashram” and later a villain in “Animal”. Now, Bobby Deol says he is trying to do it once again as he has been flooded with offers for negative characters.

Deol, who also played antagonistic roles in “Race 3”, “Love Hostel” and “Kanguva”, said while it is exciting and challenging to portray villains, he wants to explore new and different roles.

- Advertisement -

He credits filmmaker Prakash Jha for changing people’s perception of him through the character of Baba Nirala in “Aashram”. The show recently returned with the second part of its third season.

Related Posts:

“It changed my life, people saw me in a different light. They said, ‘Oh, Bobby Deol can play an antagonist, or Bobby Deol can be like this or like that.’ At that point in my life, no one was ready to believe that I could do that besides Prakashji.

“But now again, I’m getting typecast a lot. I’m trying to break away from this image also. It’s not that I want to play the main lead,” Deol told PTI in an interview. The positive reception to his recent performances has been motivating, said the actor, who completes 30 years in the industry this year. He made his acting debut with 1995’s “Barsaat”, co-starring Twinkle Khanna.

“The characters I’m playing right now are outside my comfort zone. Initially, I felt shy about it because stepping into these roles meant pushing myself and working really hard.

- Advertisement -

“There’s always a bit of hesitation about how others will react to your work. But when the response is positive, it feels good. Deep down, every human being wants to be told they’re good at what they do. And when you put in the hard work and receive so much love in return, it’s just an amazing feeling.” (PTI)

10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

03 March, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Endangered Animals Making a Comeback 8 South Indian Destinations That Feel Like a Foreign Paradise 12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers