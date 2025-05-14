28.3 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Cannes 2025 opening: Payal Kapadia appears for photocall as part of jury panel

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, May 13: Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia on Tuesday made an appearance for a photocall at the opening ceremony of the 78th Cannes Film Festival as part of the prestigious gala’s jury panel.

This marks Kapadia’s return to Cannes a year after she charted history as the first Indian director to win the Grand Prix for her debut feature film “All We Imagine As Light”, a joint India and France production. The Malayalam-Hindi movie became the first film from India to be part of Cannes Competition after a 30-year gap.

For the photocall, Kapadia appeared alongside Cannes jury president and French cinema star Juliette Binoche, American actor and filmmaker Halle Berry, Italian actor Alba Rohrwacher, French-Moroccan writer Leila Slimani, Congolese director-producer Dieudo Hamadi, Korean director and screenwriter Hong Sangsoo, Mexican filmmaker Carlos Reygadas and American actor Jeremy Strong.

Kapadia chose a blue blouse and a red asymmetrical skirt ensemble by designer Payal Khandwala, who also dressed the director for her appearance on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2025 ceremony earlier this year.

The Cannes jury panel will award its top prize, the Palme d’or, to one of the 21 films in Competition. Winners will be announced on May 24 at the closing ceremony of the festival.
In the past, Indian film personalities such as Mrinal Sen, Mira Nair, Shekhar Kapur, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Nandita Das, Sharmila Tagore, Vidya Balan, and Deepika Padukone have served on the Cannes jury. (PTI)

10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can't Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Top 6 Mango Markets in India
6 Must-Have Ingredients for Authentic South Indian Cooking
Charming Hill Escapes in South India for a Cool May Getaway

