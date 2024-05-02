30 C
Daunting to come back to changed landscape: Fardeen Khan on 14-year hiatus, ‘Heeramandi’ and more

MUMBAI, May 1: An unlikely collaboration has happened– Fardeen Khan is set to make his acting comeback with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Netflix on Saturday dropped a first-look poster of Fardeen, who will be seen in the period drama series as a character named Wali Mohammed.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar marks Fardeen’s comeback after a 14-year hiatus. He last appeared on the big screen in Dulha Mil Gaya. The actor had gone on a sabbatical, being completely off movies and even social media.

The first look of Fardeen from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, based on the courtesans of Lahore and life in the red-light district in undivided India, features him in a wholly new avatar, dressed in a period attire, and wearing a moustache. “Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart’s desire with his royal responsibilities 💔👑 Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed,” the caption read.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal. The official synopsis of the series reads, “In the midst of a power struggle in Heeramandi, a young heir caught in the crossfire chooses love over succession, disrupting the status quo. Set in pre-independent India against a burgeoning freedom movement, the final thread holding the art of tawaifs (courtesans) is put to the test.”

 

Touted to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar has been the filmmaker’s passion project for 14 years. Produced by: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh with concept credited to Moin Beg, Heeramandi will stream on Netflix on May 1. (PTI)

