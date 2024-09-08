Diljit Dosanjh joins cast of ‘Border 2’

New Delhi, Sept 7: Actor-musician Diljit Dosanjh has boarded the star-studded cast of war drama “Border 2”, the makers announced on Friday.

Dosanjh, currently basking in the glory of back-to-back successes of “Amar Singh Chamkila” and “Crew”, will feature alongside Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in the follow-up.

“The ‘Border 2’ family just got bigger! Welcoming the incredible Diljit Dosanjh to the epic saga,” T-Series posted on its social media handles. Deol had also headlined the 1997 original, which was helmed by JP Dutta and became a major box office hit. The sequel, to be directed by Anurag Singh, is backed by Dutta alongside Bhushan Kumar.

Dosanjh said he is honoured to be a part of the movie.

“Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega aur Akhri Goli Hum! Honoured to stand with such a powerful team and walk in the footsteps of our Soldiers! #Border2,” the Punjabi superstar posted on Instagram. Deol welcomed Dosanjh in a post on Instagram. “Welcoming Fauji @diljitdosanjh to the Battalion of #Border2,” he wrote. “Border 2” is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 23, 2026. Dosanjh was most recently seen “Jatt & Juliet 3”, the third part of his Punjabi movie series. He will next star in “Sardaar Ji 3”, which will be released in theatres in June 2025. (PTI)