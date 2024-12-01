22 C
Sunday, December 1, 2024
Ed Sheeran set to be first international artist to perform in Bhutan

New Delhi, Nov 30: British musician Ed Sheeran is set to make history in January by becoming “the first international artist” to perform in Bhutan.

The “Shape of You” singer, who announced a series of ‘Mathematics Tour’ shows on Friday, will be performing on January 24 at the Changlimithang Stadium in the Himalayan kingdom’s capital, Thimphu. It will be followed by an expansive tour in India and the Middle East, running till May 2025.

“Having launched his record-breaking Mathematics Tour in Dublin in 2022, Sheeran, 33, has captivated audiences worldwide with over 134 electrifying performances to date. This upcoming run, alongside the European leg, marks the concluding chapter of his celebrated Mathematics era,” said the organisers.

Each performance promises an intimate experience with the British artist in his purest form armed with only his guitar and Loopstation.

The tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011, starting with “Plus”, “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021) and “Subtract” (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).

The tickets, starting at USD 10, are available for purchase on TiXbt.

The first major international concert in Bhutan is promoted by Gelephu Mindfulness City and AEG Presents in arrangement with One Fiinix Live. (PTI)

